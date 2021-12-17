Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.86 and last traded at $85.86. 50,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 949,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309 in the last three months.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

