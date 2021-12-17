Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 43.2% in November

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40.

