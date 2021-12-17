Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.29. 562,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 697,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.