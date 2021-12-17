Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $147.42 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $267.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.