Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

