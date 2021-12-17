Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

NYSE UPS opened at $212.27 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $184.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.