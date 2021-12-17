Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

