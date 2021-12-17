Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $627.59 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.