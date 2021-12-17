Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

GMGSF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.