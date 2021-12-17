Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.
GMGSF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.
Goodman Group Company Profile
