GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 174,144 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.69. 2,225,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.