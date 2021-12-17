Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 125.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

