Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

