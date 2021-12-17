GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GreenSky by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

