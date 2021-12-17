GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,004 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.63.

GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

