Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

