Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 5,561 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GWRE traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,220. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

