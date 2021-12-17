Gulden (NLG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,414.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $18,414.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00311829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,122,017 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

