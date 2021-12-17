H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

HLUYY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

