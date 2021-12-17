Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,651.20 ($35.04).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.00) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.00) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($34.62) to GBX 3,030 ($40.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Halma alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.46), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($414,563.24).

Shares of HLMA stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,057 ($40.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,984.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,894.94. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,189 ($42.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.