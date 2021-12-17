Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAIL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

NAIL traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,629. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $127.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77.

