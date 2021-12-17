Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.82. 101,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

