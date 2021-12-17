Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

