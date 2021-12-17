Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

HA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

HA opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $899.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.76) earnings per share.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

