Head-To-Head Contrast: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) versus Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

This table compares Baytex Energy and Onyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Onyx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Baytex Energy and Onyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.17 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.56 Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baytex Energy and Onyx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Onyx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Onyx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Onyx

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.