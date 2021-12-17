Head-To-Head Contrast: FalconStor Software (FALC) and The Competition

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS: FALC) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FalconStor Software to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FalconStor Software and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software Competitors 2498 12704 23531 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.16%. Given FalconStor Software’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FalconStor Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million $1.14 million -11.90 FalconStor Software Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -39.69

FalconStor Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% FalconStor Software Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Summary

FalconStor Software beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.