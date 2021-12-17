Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.07. 2,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

