HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $147.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

