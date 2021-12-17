HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.29 ($105.94).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €68.08 ($76.49) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €81.97 and a 200 day moving average of €83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a PE ratio of 36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

