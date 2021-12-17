Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after buying an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after buying an additional 493,772 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Hess stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

