Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 520.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $922.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

