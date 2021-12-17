Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

HKMPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

