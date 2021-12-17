Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMCBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

