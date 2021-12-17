Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading Down 1.3%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

