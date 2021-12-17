Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

