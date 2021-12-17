Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $260.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

