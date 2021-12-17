Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 968,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 202,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

