Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

