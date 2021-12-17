Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

