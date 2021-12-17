Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($65.51) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.44 ($67.91).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.96 ($60.63) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($67.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 80.18.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

