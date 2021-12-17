Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $530.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $559.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $500.15.

Shares of HUM opened at $457.47 on Thursday. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.91 and a 200-day moving average of $431.16.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

