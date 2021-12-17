Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

