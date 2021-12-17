Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.20 ($12.58) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.93 ($13.40).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.20).

