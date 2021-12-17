Iconic Token Price Tops $0.26 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $2,989.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00053108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.54 or 0.08246731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.53 or 1.00011135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

