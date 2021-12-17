Ideagen (IDEA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ideagen (LON: IDEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2021 – Ideagen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($4.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/30/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/9/2021 – Ideagen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/27/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.29) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:IDEA traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 429,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,508. Ideagen plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.55 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £663.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.61.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

