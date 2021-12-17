IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Review

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.74 -$13.80 million ($0.66) -3.45 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.52 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDW Media and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

