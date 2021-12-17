Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 28,686 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.24. The firm has a market cap of $389.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

