Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $32.83 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

