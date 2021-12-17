Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 35.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $671.28 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.79.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

