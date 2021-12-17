Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $148.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

