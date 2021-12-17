Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 14,137 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 279,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

